Great Dubai Summer Sale ‘Daily Surprises’ Are Here! Unlocking Limited-Time Mega Deals During DSS 2025
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 July 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is turning up the shopping thrill during its second dedicated retail season, the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), with the return of the eagerly awaited GDSS Daily Surprises. From 18 July to 7 August, a brand-new surprise deal drops from leading brands across the city for one-day only - valid at only one of their locations from 10am until stocks last.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), exclusive offers, incredible limited-time savings, and discounts as deep as 90 per cent off promise shoppers a daily dose of unbeatable deals from their favourite brands across fashion, beauty, electronics, home, and more.
The Daily Surprises will be revealed only 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok. The only way to stay ahead of the crowd is by keeping a close eye on these platforms!
WEDNESDAY, 23 JULY
Celebrate tradition with a modern twist at HANAYEN in City Centre Mirdif, offering up to 90 per cent off across a beautiful range of abayas and contemporary modestwear. Don’t miss the chance to shop signature designs and statement pieces for less, only on Wednesday, 23 July.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
