Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price (DKK)
| Total transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|326,500
|126,605,650.68
|16-07-2025
|22,000
|386.25
|8,497,541.80
|17-07-2025
|21,500
|391.87
|8,425,162.00
|18-07-2025
|21,500
|394.89
|8,490,081.25
|21-07-2025
|19,000
|397.50
|7,552,520.90
|22-07-2025
|20,000
|393.83
|7,876,680.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|430,500
|167,447,636.63
The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.
Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 997,502 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.73 percent of the company's total share capital.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
Attachments
Company Announcement no. 18-2025
Transaction details - 16 Jul 2025 to 22 Jul 2025
