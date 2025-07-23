Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rishab Jaiswal: For Me, Romance Is About Vibing With Someone, Being Goofy


2025-07-23 02:30:22
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, July 23 (IANS)“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” actor Rishabh Jaiswal, has come out with a new romantic music video alongside Jasmeet Kaur titled Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai. Talking about love, he said that for him, romance is about vibing with someone, being goofy, laughing over silly things and just being himself.

Talking about the song, Rishabh Jaiswal said, "Whoever knows me knows I've never been the classic lovey-dovey guy. For me, romance is about vibing with someone, being goofy, laughing over silly things, just feeling at ease and being yourself. That's the kind of connection I believe in, and Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai captures exactly that.”

He said that the music video is“playful, real, and filled with those small, unspoken moments that make love feel special.”

“There are scenes where we're just dancing in the rain, sharing smiles, and it didn't feel like acting at all.”

The actor said that he is happy to be a part of something so simple yet beautiful, and that he genuinely hopes people feel that warmth when they watch it.

“If it makes them smile, reminisce, or just hum along, that's all I could ask for. And if they shower it with love, maybe we'll even see it climb the charts,” he added.

The video captures tender moments between Rishabh and Jasmeet, from playful glances to cozy hugs in the rain.

Jasmeet said that there's a certain calm that comes with the rain.

She added:“It brings back memories, makes you pause, and lets you feel everything a little more clearly.”

“'Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai' carries that quiet emotion. It's about comfort, closeness, and that beautiful in-between space where feelings grow without needing to be explained. I feel people will see a piece of their own story in it."

The song is sung soulfully by Kunal Bojewar, with music composed by Gurmeet Singh Deol.

The track is now streaming on the You tube channel ChanaJor Melodies along with Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

