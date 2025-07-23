Women's Euro: Michelle Agyemang Says SF Celebrations Will 'Live In Her Heart Forever'

MENAFN - IANS) Lancy (Switzerland), July 23 (IANS) England's Michelle Agyemang proved among one of the Lionesses' trump cards again, helping fire her team into the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final. The striker came off the bench for the second game in succession to help England come back from behind and set up victory over Italy, sealing a third consecutive major tournament final appearance in the process.

And the 19-year-old spoke after her stoppage-time strike in the semifinal took the game to extra time, before Chloe Kelly scored the winner just minutes before full time.

“I am so proud of the team's fight and the effort. We were down for over 90 minutes and to show that character and the fight, I said it last time, but I am saying it again, it is the character and the strength of this team that has got us this far.

“It means the world to me, I am so grateful and as I always say, I am so grateful for God and where he has brought me from. Four years ago, I was just a kid, just throwing the ball to some of these girls and now I am here playing with them. A great opportunity and I am so happy I am here,” Michelle said.

Having made her senior debut earlier this year in a Nations League game with Belgium, and scoring just seconds after coming on, Agyemang's impressive record has continued in Switzerland with three goals now to her name from her four substitute appearances.

“To be doing this at this level and to be helping out this team is more than I could have wished for, so I am so grateful to be here. It is so special and to see my team celebrate with me, most of these girls I haven't even known for more than two months, but it shows the togetherness we have in the team, and the fight, the heart and the team spirit that we have. To see everyone celebrate with me like that, it is a great team moment and it is definitely going to live in my heart forever,” she added.