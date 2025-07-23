Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Calls for Greater African Representation in UNSC

(MENAFN) France's representative to the United Nations declared on Tuesday that the country is in favor of reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC) to enhance the presence of African nations.

Speaking during an open discussion focused on strengthening global peace and stability through cooperation and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, Jermone Bonnafont emphasized the urgency of adapting multilateral frameworks to today’s geopolitical landscape.

“The upsurge in conflicts is becoming an entrenched trend, and with it the temptation to resort to unilateralism. The resolution we have just adopted unanimously reaffirms our commitment to multilateralism and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” said Bonnafont during the debate.

He elaborated further, stating, “Multilateralism is not just a word, it is a method. It means consultation, organization, and control of rivalries, rather than the rule of the fittest in the defense of national interests."

According to Bonnafont, the United Nations serves as the key institutional foundation for this collaborative approach.

His comments were delivered at a UN Security Council session presided over by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

France, Bonnafont noted, endorses the reform initiatives spearheaded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

These efforts are part of commemorations for the organization's 80th anniversary and are intended to make “the Organization more efficient and adapt it to contemporary realities.”

