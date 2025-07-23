403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Calls for Greater African Representation in UNSC
(MENAFN) France's representative to the United Nations declared on Tuesday that the country is in favor of reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC) to enhance the presence of African nations.
Speaking during an open discussion focused on strengthening global peace and stability through cooperation and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, Jermone Bonnafont emphasized the urgency of adapting multilateral frameworks to today’s geopolitical landscape.
“The upsurge in conflicts is becoming an entrenched trend, and with it the temptation to resort to unilateralism. The resolution we have just adopted unanimously reaffirms our commitment to multilateralism and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” said Bonnafont during the debate.
He elaborated further, stating, “Multilateralism is not just a word, it is a method. It means consultation, organization, and control of rivalries, rather than the rule of the fittest in the defense of national interests."
According to Bonnafont, the United Nations serves as the key institutional foundation for this collaborative approach.
His comments were delivered at a UN Security Council session presided over by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
France, Bonnafont noted, endorses the reform initiatives spearheaded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
These efforts are part of commemorations for the organization's 80th anniversary and are intended to make “the Organization more efficient and adapt it to contemporary realities.”
Speaking during an open discussion focused on strengthening global peace and stability through cooperation and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, Jermone Bonnafont emphasized the urgency of adapting multilateral frameworks to today’s geopolitical landscape.
“The upsurge in conflicts is becoming an entrenched trend, and with it the temptation to resort to unilateralism. The resolution we have just adopted unanimously reaffirms our commitment to multilateralism and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” said Bonnafont during the debate.
He elaborated further, stating, “Multilateralism is not just a word, it is a method. It means consultation, organization, and control of rivalries, rather than the rule of the fittest in the defense of national interests."
According to Bonnafont, the United Nations serves as the key institutional foundation for this collaborative approach.
His comments were delivered at a UN Security Council session presided over by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
France, Bonnafont noted, endorses the reform initiatives spearheaded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
These efforts are part of commemorations for the organization's 80th anniversary and are intended to make “the Organization more efficient and adapt it to contemporary realities.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment