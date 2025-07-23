Sunny Deol Shares Glimpse Of 'Father-Son' Trip With Rajveer In The Himalayas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol gave a peek into his“father-son” road trip in the Himalayas, which he tagged as majestic.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video, where the two were seen enjoying their trip to the mountains. In the clip Sunny is heard talking to his son as he asked:“Rajveer, fun?”

To which, Rajveer replied:“Yes, lots of fun, covered in dust. Healthy dust It's good for your skin.”

Elsewhere in the video, the superstar was seen sauntering on the terrains and said:“Being a tourist. It's so beautiful.”

The father-son duo posed at the Baralacha La Pass, a high mountain pass in the Zanskar range of Northern-India,connecting Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to Leh district in Ladakh.

The clip concluded with“Mountain n memories a father son journey.”

For the caption, Sunny wrote:“A Father-Son trip through the majestic Himalayas.”

Talking about Rajveer, who is the younger son of Sunny, he made his debut with Sooraj R. Barjatya's Dono in 2023. The film follows the story of two strangers, Dev and Meghna. Dev, who is the friend of the bride, meets Meghna, who is the friend of the groom, at a lavish destination wedding. The film explores their relationship.

Meanwhile, Sunny the actor has wrapped up the shoot for he upcoming film“Border 2.”

The actor announced the wrap up news by sharing a striking photo of himself in character along with a message that read,“Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's production house, J.P. Films.“Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.