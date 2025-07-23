Agra Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Emails Again Mention 'Roadkill'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Two schools in Uttar Pradesh's Agra received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, triggering panic, swift evacuations, and a massive security response.

Though no explosives have been found so far, the threats -- sent under bizarre pseudonyms like 'Roadkill' and 'Silence' -- are being treated with utmost seriousness by authorities.

As soon as the alerts were received, police, bomb disposal squads, fire department officials, dog squads, and even personnel from Delhi Police rushed to the scenes.

Full-scale evacuations were conducted to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The emails were threatening in nature, claiming that Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), a highly explosive material, had been planted inside the school buildings, according to the officials.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found during the search operations, but investigation is ongoing, the officials said.

The sender of the email, identifying as 'jaked out', wrote in capital letters: "You will all die. Your children must die. You do not deserve to live a happy life. The school will turn into a bloodbath. This is a message for every school in India, not just the recipients. Take this message extremely seriously. Your children will lose their limbs or their lives, and we will gladly watch the news and see the families suffer."

"It's time for India to feel our suffering. We have our lives, and we will kill children because they shock the most," the chilling message read further.

"'Roadkill' and 'Silence' are responsible for this terror attack. Give the names to the media/press," it further mentioned.

These names -- 'Roadkill', 'Silence', and 'Benji' -- have frequently appeared in a recent wave of hoax threats sent to schools across India, including around ten educational institutions in Delhi earlier this month.

In most cases, the language and tone of the emails have been consistent: a mix of crude threats and fictional villain-style signatures reminiscent of video games or crime-based web series.

Police officials confirmed that the cyber units are currently tracing the IP addresses and origins of the messages. Authorities suspect a coordinated hoax operation aimed at creating panic and disrupting academic activity.

Meanwhile, parents and other residents have expressed concern over the recurring threats and demanded tighter cyber surveillance and school security.

Further details are awaited.