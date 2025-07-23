Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Replaces Trump Ally as US Attorney in New Jersey

2025-07-23 02:11:01
(MENAFN) Alina Habba, a well-known associate of President Donald Trump and the temporary US Attorney for New Jersey, was relieved of her duties on Tuesday following a judicial directive.

The decision triggered a strong reaction from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who denounced the action as politically driven.

Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb selected First Assistant US Attorney Desiree Leigh Grace to succeed Habba, according to reports from several US media outlets.

Habba had been serving in the role since March 24, under a 120-day appointment.

Attorney General Bondi criticized the decision on X, stating that “politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue."

She further asserted, “This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Prior to holding this interim position, Habba was Trump’s personal legal counsel.

She has been proposed for the position on a permanent basis, but her nomination has not yet progressed in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

