403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Court Replaces Trump Ally as US Attorney in New Jersey
(MENAFN) Alina Habba, a well-known associate of President Donald Trump and the temporary US Attorney for New Jersey, was relieved of her duties on Tuesday following a judicial directive.
The decision triggered a strong reaction from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who denounced the action as politically driven.
Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb selected First Assistant US Attorney Desiree Leigh Grace to succeed Habba, according to reports from several US media outlets.
Habba had been serving in the role since March 24, under a 120-day appointment.
Attorney General Bondi criticized the decision on X, stating that “politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue."
She further asserted, “This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”
Prior to holding this interim position, Habba was Trump’s personal legal counsel.
She has been proposed for the position on a permanent basis, but her nomination has not yet progressed in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The decision triggered a strong reaction from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who denounced the action as politically driven.
Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb selected First Assistant US Attorney Desiree Leigh Grace to succeed Habba, according to reports from several US media outlets.
Habba had been serving in the role since March 24, under a 120-day appointment.
Attorney General Bondi criticized the decision on X, stating that “politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue."
She further asserted, “This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”
Prior to holding this interim position, Habba was Trump’s personal legal counsel.
She has been proposed for the position on a permanent basis, but her nomination has not yet progressed in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment