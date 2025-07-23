China Rediscovers Century-Lost Orchid Species
Kunming: A Chinese orchid species declared extinct has been rediscovered in the wild in Yunnan Province, southwest China, marking a landmark breakthrough in biodiversity conservation, according to scientists.
Researchers from the Yunnan Academy of Forestry and Grassland Sciences identified a population of approximately 50 Eulophia monantha plants during a field survey in Xinping County. The discovery is the first confirmed sighting of the rare orchid since its initial documentation 112 years ago.
British botanist George Forrest originally collected the species near Yunnan's Dali in 1913. Having vanished for over 100 years without further records, the plant was officially classified as extinct in China's 2013 Biodiversity Red List.
Now thriving in valley habitats around 1,120 meters above sea level, the plants grow in gravel rich, sandy soil under pine forests. Researchers observed robust growth but noted few flowering individuals among the population.
Local forestry authorities in Xinping have assigned dedicated rangers to protect the fragile population while scientists conduct parallel research and artificial propagation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment