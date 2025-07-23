Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Rediscovers Century-Lost Orchid Species

2025-07-23 02:09:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kunming: A Chinese orchid species declared extinct has been rediscovered in the wild in Yunnan Province, southwest China, marking a landmark breakthrough in biodiversity conservation, according to scientists.

Researchers from the Yunnan Academy of Forestry and Grassland Sciences identified a population of approximately 50 Eulophia monantha plants during a field survey in Xinping County. The discovery is the first confirmed sighting of the rare orchid since its initial documentation 112 years ago.

British botanist George Forrest originally collected the species near Yunnan's Dali in 1913. Having vanished for over 100 years without further records, the plant was officially classified as extinct in China's 2013 Biodiversity Red List.

Now thriving in valley habitats around 1,120 meters above sea level, the plants grow in gravel rich, sandy soil under pine forests. Researchers observed robust growth but noted few flowering individuals among the population.

Local forestry authorities in Xinping have assigned dedicated rangers to protect the fragile population while scientists conduct parallel research and artificial propagation.

