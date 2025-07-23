Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2 Die In Residential Fire In Singapore


2025-07-23 02:09:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: Two people died in a residential fire in central Singapore on Tuesday night, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF reported that it responded to the blaze at around 730 p.m. local time in a second-floor unit of a building in the Toa Payoh area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the living room of the unit was on fire.

During the operation, firefighters found two individuals unresponsive. A paramedic at the scene later pronounced both victims dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

