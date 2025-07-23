Qatar's Bid For Olympic Games: A Reflection Of Ambitious Vision, Successes In Sports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has said that Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games is a culmination of the accumulated expertise gained by national talents in organizing major global sporting events.

He also described it as a reflection of a bold and ambitious vision aimed at further strengthening Qatar's standing on the international stage.

The Minister stated:“This bid highlights the significant efforts made in developing a modern and advanced infrastructure that meets the highest international standards. It includes state-of-the-art sports facilities, integrated transport networks, and comprehensive logistical services - all of which contribute to ensuring the success of this major sporting event.”

He concluded by wishing all the best to those working on the bid file, expressing his hope that this milestone will mark a new chapter in elevating Qatar's name across international platforms.

Governor of Qatar Central Bank HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani has said that the official bid submitted by the State of Qatar to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games reflects the successes the country has achieved in the sports sector at the global level over the past years, most notably Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Qatar is considered a pioneering model in hosting major global tournaments, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and its National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development.

This enhances its position as a global sports and economic hub.