QFFD Signs 16 Strategic Agreements Worth QR1.92Bn To Support Developmental Initiatives Globally

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) yesterday signed 16 strategic agreements totaling QR1.92 billion to facilitate a diverse array of humanitarian and development initiatives benefiting over 17 million people globally.

The signing ceremony represented a significant achievement in Qatar's international endeavors to foster sustainable development and humanitarian assistance initiatives.

The event featured notable attendance from Chairman of the Board of Directors for QFFD H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of QFFD H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of the Republic of Sierra Leone H E Dr. Theresa Tenneh Dick, along with representatives from various embassies Qatar and UN organizations.

Moreover, the ceremony was graced by prominent representatives from various Qatari and international institutions, including Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the American University of Afghanistan in Qatar H E Amb. Said T Jawad, CEO of Qatar Foundation Yousuf Al-Nama, CEO of Qatar Charity Yousuf bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, and Executive Director of Education Above All Foundation Mohammed Saad Al-Kuwari, among others.

During this signing ceremony, the Fund entered into agreements with notable local partners, including Qatar Foundation in collaboration with the American University of Afghanistan in Qatar, Qatar Charity, Education Above All Foundation, and Qatar Red Crescent.

Furthermore, international agreements were established with the governments of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sierra Leone, alongside the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Rwanda.

In partnership with Qatar Charity, four agreements were executed, aiming to assist 1,307,292 beneficiaries.

These included a grant agreement for emergency aid in response to the flood crisis in the Republic of Niger, a grant to enhance healthcare services at Bab Al-Hawa Hospital in the Syrian Arab Republic, a grant for Rohingya refugees in the Federation of Malaysia, and an agreement for the initial response project addressing emergency situations in the northern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic.

With the Education Above All Foundation, QFFD signed two agreements aimed at benefiting over 15 million individuals, which encompassed a Strategic Framework Agreement and a grant agreement to support a scholarship initiative for Afghan students.

In collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, six agreements were finalized, targeting more than 293,487 beneficiaries.

These included a grant agreement for emergency assistance to the White Helmets' new phase in the Syrian Arab Republic, a project agreement to support the cardiac center at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, a grant for humanitarian aid in the Syrian Arab Republic, a grant to facilitate the expansion of the children's playground at the Qatari clinics in Zaatari camp in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, a grant for the“Good Caravan” project aimed at children and adults in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.