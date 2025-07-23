403
RPost Offers Legally Recognized E-Mail Alternative to Certified Mail
(MENAFN- RPost) Lawyers frustrated with missed certified mail deliveries and unnecessary postal delays may want to explore electronic alternatives like RPost’s Registered E-mail. Unlike traditional certified mail, which often leads to inconvenient post office trips, RPost provides legal proof of e-mail delivery, time of receipt, and message content—all with the speed and simplicity of standard e-mail. It has received endorsements from various bar associations and has been legally reviewed for admissibility in court under U.S. electronic transaction laws.
In addition to its core service, RPost includes free encryption options through its SecuRmail feature, ensuring secure communication of sensitive materials. Attachments can also be encrypted and password protected. While some competitors like ReadNotify offer similar tracking services, RPost stands out for its transparency, security, and legal credibility. With monthly plans starting at $14.75, it offers a practical and efficient solution for attorneys looking to streamline communication without compromising legal standards.
