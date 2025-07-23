403
Army Shoots Down Drone Attempting Western Border Infiltration
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 23 (Petra) – The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) successfully intercepted and downed a drone attempting to cross the Kingdom's western border yesterday, Tuesday, a military source at the JAF General Command confirmed.
The Southern Military Region, working in coordination with military security agencies, detected the unmanned aircraft operating within its designated area. Border Guard forces promptly engaged the drone according to established rules of engagement, bringing it down on Jordanian soil.
Authorities have now taken possession of the intercepted drone for further investigation.
The military source underscored that the JAF remains vigilant and highly efficient in its ongoing efforts to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, thereby safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.
