IDEF 2025 Gains International Attention
(MENAFN) The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul and featuring domestically produced military technologies, has garnered notable global interest, as noted by the general manager of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation (TSKGV).
According to Bilal Topcu, “The most important indicator of this is that the participation of foreign delegations in our fair has reached record levels.”
His remarks underline the growing international prominence of the event.
Now in its 17th edition, the six-day exhibition commenced on Tuesday and is taking place across multiple venues including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
The large-scale gathering reflects the significant growth and scope of Türkiye’s defense industry outreach.
This extensive showcase is coordinated by KFA Fairs and supported by Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.
A news agency is serving as the event's official global communication partner.
Delegates such as ministers, military chiefs, high-ranking commanders, and senior officials from 103 nations are attending, with 44 of these countries setting up national booths.
The fair is also bringing together over 900 local and 400 international defense manufacturers.
During the inauguration, Topcu emphasized that IDEF presents a broad array of innovations that represent Türkiye’s achievements in defense technology on an international scale.
Reflecting on the fair’s beginnings in 1993, he recalled that it started as a relatively humble exhibition but has since evolved into a prominent platform showcasing the advancement and pride of the Turkish defense sector.
