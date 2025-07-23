Bannu: 7 Security Personnel Injured In Militant Attack On Checkpost Married Couple Killed In Separate Shooting
According to official sources, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the militants and security forces following the surprise assault.
The injured personnel, identified as Sepoy Haseeb, Lance Naik Muheeb, Sepoy Nawab, Lance Naik Abdullah, Sepoy Qadeer, Sepoy Razaq, and Sepoy Farooq, were swiftly shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu for treatment.
In a separate incident, a husband and wife were killed and their son injured in a targeted attack near Tarang Graveyard within the jurisdiction of Bannu City Police Station. The victims were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.
Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a longstanding enmity. A few days ago, a police officer named Abrar was also shot dead in the same area, and authorities are investigating potential links between the two incidents. Raids are underway to apprehend the suspects.
It is worth noting that attacks on security forces in Bannu have been on the rise, with militants increasingly using quadcopters to target law enforcement personnel over the past several days.
