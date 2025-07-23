Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meeting Between Ukrainian And Russian Negotiators To Take Place In Istanbul Today

Meeting Between Ukrainian And Russian Negotiators To Take Place In Istanbul Today


2025-07-23 02:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported the news.

The Ukrainian delegation during the negotiations will be led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

This is the third round of negotiations, with the previous ones taking place in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2. The Russian delegation was led by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, which underscores the low level Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation was led by former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

As a result of the first round of negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the exchange of POWs in a“1000 for 1000” format. During the second round of negotiations, an agreement was reached on the exchange of two categories of prisoners of war – the wounded and severely wounded, as well as soldiers under the age of 25 – in an“all for all” format. In addition, the issue of exchanging the bodies of deceased soldiers was agreed upon.

Ukrinform reported that yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov the preparation of the next exchange and meeting with the Russian side, which will take place today in Turkey.

Read also: Russian army loses 970 more soldiers and three tanks in war against Ukraine

On the eve of the negotiiations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stressed that the Russian delegation in Istanbul must have a mandate to discuss key issues , in particular the establishment of a ceasefire and the end of the war.

Photo: AA

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109835197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search