Houses, Enterprises, And Solar Panels Damaged By Russians In Kryvyi Rih

According to Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook .

“At night, the region experienced another UAV attack. According to the Air Defense Command, eight drones were shot down by air defenders,” the report said.

However, there were several strikes. In Kryvyi Rih, one private house was partially destroyed and four others were damaged. An unexploited building, a private enterprise, and solar panels caught fire, but the fire was extinguished. An industrial enterprise was also damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi District, a farm was destroyed. Agricultural equipment, including tractors and combines, was destroyed.

The strike also caused a fire. A store, a clinic, a gym, a school, a cultural institution, and an administrative building were also damaged.

The aggressor targeted the Nikopol District with large-calibre artillery. There was a loud noise in the Marganets and Pokrovsk territorial communities. Two private houses were damaged.

