Emirates Group Is Recruiting More Than 17,300 Professionals This Year

Dubai: The Emirates Group has kickstarted a global talent scouting and acquisition drive, revving up this phase of its phenomenal growth. This financial year, the aviation powerhouse is looking to onboard 17,300 people across 350 roles.

Hundreds of new recruits are required across some roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, IT, HR and finance. Goup's sister concern dnata is looking to hire more than 4,000 cargo, catering and ground handling specialists.

Throughout the year, the Group will be hosting more than 2,100 open days and other talent acquisition events in 150 cities to recruit the best pilots, IT professionals, engineers, and talent for cabin crew roles.

Since 2022, the Group has onboarded more than 41,000 talented professionals, including nearly 27,000 in various operational roles, and today has a 121,000-strong workforce.

For Dubai-based employees, benefits at the Emirates Group include profit share eligibility, comprehensive medical and life insurance cover, a whole range of travel benefits including flight tickets – annual leave, service-related, and concessional ones for self, family, wider family and friends -concessional cargo rates, and membership cards that provide discounts at hundreds of retail, hospitality and lifestyle outlets.

Those aspiring to join the Emirates Group can apply for the various roles and keep a lookout for open days and recruitment events worldwide at

-N