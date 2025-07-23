Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-23 02:00:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
23 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 22 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,995 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 23,995 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.50p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 558.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 562.58p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,628,034 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,628,034.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
22-07-2025 16:28:01 GBp 166 561.50 XLON xeaNouC325i
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 490 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5v
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 378 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5x
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 195 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5z
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 820 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E53
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 380 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E55
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 270 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E57
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 378 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E59
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 832 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5G
22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 902 561.50 XLON xeaNouC3E5N
22-07-2025 16:23:47 GBp 287 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3FTl
22-07-2025 16:20:00 GBp 902 561.50 XLON xeaNouC38@E
22-07-2025 16:17:24 GBp 610 562.00 XLON xeaNouCytNz
22-07-2025 16:17:21 GBp 395 561.50 XLON xeaNouCytJ7
22-07-2025 16:17:21 GBp 902 562.00 XLON xeaNouCytJG
22-07-2025 16:09:25 GBp 120 561.00 XLON xeaNouCyy2w
22-07-2025 16:09:25 GBp 198 561.00 XLON xeaNouCyy2y
22-07-2025 16:04:25 GBp 442 560.50 XLON xeaNouCyv@G
22-07-2025 15:55:02 GBp 385 559.50 XLON xeaNouCykvX
22-07-2025 15:50:33 GBp 376 558.50 XLON xeaNouCyeWY
22-07-2025 15:39:20 GBp 241 559.50 XLON xeaNouCyQz$
22-07-2025 15:39:20 GBp 348 560.00 XLON xeaNouCyQz1
22-07-2025 15:32:57 GBp 425 560.50 XLON xeaNouCy5IC
22-07-2025 15:31:09 GBp 563 561.00 XLON xeaNouCy0cK
22-07-2025 15:23:02 GBp 474 561.50 XLON xeaNouCy9Yl
22-07-2025 15:00:00 GBp 360 558.50 XLON xeaNouCzjEK
22-07-2025 14:53:55 GBp 188 558.50 XLON xeaNouCzIOc
22-07-2025 14:53:19 GBp 226 559.00 XLON xeaNouCzJV0
22-07-2025 14:52:43 GBp 494 559.50 XLON xeaNouCzGOQ
22-07-2025 14:44:32 GBp 469 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz7zc
22-07-2025 14:32:52 GBp 232 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz9m4
22-07-2025 14:32:52 GBp 42 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz9m6
22-07-2025 14:24:28 GBp 164 559.00 XLON xeaNouC@$KK
22-07-2025 14:19:32 GBp 303 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@u@u
22-07-2025 14:09:37 GBp 328 560.00 XLON xeaNouC@XeA
22-07-2025 13:58:51 GBp 167 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@MxB
22-07-2025 13:58:21 GBp 225 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@MUj
22-07-2025 13:45:57 GBp 246 558.50 XLON xeaNouC@Tqm
22-07-2025 13:36:45 GBp 362 559.00 XLON xeaNouC@5Lg
22-07-2025 13:27:52 GBp 138 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@Abn
22-07-2025 13:19:52 GBp 161 561.00 XLON xeaNouC$qR5
22-07-2025 13:14:09 GBp 161 561.50 XLON xeaNouC$mPI
22-07-2025 13:07:16 GBp 244 563.00 XLON xeaNouC$wwP
22-07-2025 12:58:52 GBp 168 564.00 XLON xeaNouC$aIj
22-07-2025 12:51:11 GBp 166 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$kdJ
22-07-2025 12:44:02 GBp 174 563.50 XLON xeaNouC$gFL
22-07-2025 12:44:02 GBp 252 564.00 XLON xeaNouC$gFP
22-07-2025 12:44:00 GBp 478 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$g9j
22-07-2025 12:39:32 GBp 189 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$MrC
22-07-2025 12:04:18 GBp 235 565.00 XLON xeaNouC$1Vl
22-07-2025 11:55:14 GBp 223 565.00 XLON xeaNouC$9YP
22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 462 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutru
22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 233 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutr$
22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 179 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutr1
22-07-2025 11:00:20 GBp 333 565.50 XLON xeaNouCuHeJ
22-07-2025 10:57:25 GBp 410 565.50 XLON xeaNouCuV1z
22-07-2025 10:25:49 GBp 174 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvsWA
22-07-2025 10:19:24 GBp 329 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvo65
22-07-2025 10:07:09 GBp 393 565.00 XLON xeaNouCvxn5
22-07-2025 10:07:09 GBp 543 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvxn7
22-07-2025 09:24:39 GBp 307 566.00 XLON xeaNouCvO5b
22-07-2025 09:12:04 GBp 322 566.00 XLON xeaNouCvC7N
22-07-2025 09:00:38 GBp 164 565.50 XLON xeaNouCwpkN
22-07-2025 08:54:35 GBp 251 565.50 XLON xeaNouCwyRS
22-07-2025 08:44:16 GBp 175 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwZpt
22-07-2025 08:38:15 GBp 214 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwiVt
22-07-2025 08:38:15 GBp 54 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwiVv
22-07-2025 08:27:55 GBp 181 568.50 XLON xeaNouCwGtu
22-07-2025 08:21:20 GBp 284 568.50 XLON xeaNouCwR0M
22-07-2025 08:19:54 GBp 368 569.00 XLON xeaNouCwPy5
22-07-2025 08:08:21 GBp 341 569.50 XLON xeaNouCxs49
22-07-2025 08:05:06 GBp 404 569.50 XLON xeaNouCxmgo

MENAFN23072025004107003653ID1109835169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

