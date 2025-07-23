(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

23 July 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 22 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,995 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 23,995 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.50p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 558.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 562.58p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,628,034 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,628,034.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 22-07-2025 16:28:01 GBp 166 561.50 XLON xeaNouC325i 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 490 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5v 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 378 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5x 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 195 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5z 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 820 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E53 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 380 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E55 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 270 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E57 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 378 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E59 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 832 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3E5G 22-07-2025 16:25:01 GBp 902 561.50 XLON xeaNouC3E5N 22-07-2025 16:23:47 GBp 287 562.00 XLON xeaNouC3FTl 22-07-2025 16:20:00 GBp 902 561.50 XLON xeaNouC38@E 22-07-2025 16:17:24 GBp 610 562.00 XLON xeaNouCytNz 22-07-2025 16:17:21 GBp 395 561.50 XLON xeaNouCytJ7 22-07-2025 16:17:21 GBp 902 562.00 XLON xeaNouCytJG 22-07-2025 16:09:25 GBp 120 561.00 XLON xeaNouCyy2w 22-07-2025 16:09:25 GBp 198 561.00 XLON xeaNouCyy2y 22-07-2025 16:04:25 GBp 442 560.50 XLON xeaNouCyv@G 22-07-2025 15:55:02 GBp 385 559.50 XLON xeaNouCykvX 22-07-2025 15:50:33 GBp 376 558.50 XLON xeaNouCyeWY 22-07-2025 15:39:20 GBp 241 559.50 XLON xeaNouCyQz$ 22-07-2025 15:39:20 GBp 348 560.00 XLON xeaNouCyQz1 22-07-2025 15:32:57 GBp 425 560.50 XLON xeaNouCy5IC 22-07-2025 15:31:09 GBp 563 561.00 XLON xeaNouCy0cK 22-07-2025 15:23:02 GBp 474 561.50 XLON xeaNouCy9Yl 22-07-2025 15:00:00 GBp 360 558.50 XLON xeaNouCzjEK 22-07-2025 14:53:55 GBp 188 558.50 XLON xeaNouCzIOc 22-07-2025 14:53:19 GBp 226 559.00 XLON xeaNouCzJV0 22-07-2025 14:52:43 GBp 494 559.50 XLON xeaNouCzGOQ 22-07-2025 14:44:32 GBp 469 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz7zc 22-07-2025 14:32:52 GBp 232 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz9m4 22-07-2025 14:32:52 GBp 42 559.00 XLON xeaNouCz9m6 22-07-2025 14:24:28 GBp 164 559.00 XLON xeaNouC@$KK 22-07-2025 14:19:32 GBp 303 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@u@u 22-07-2025 14:09:37 GBp 328 560.00 XLON xeaNouC@XeA 22-07-2025 13:58:51 GBp 167 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@MxB 22-07-2025 13:58:21 GBp 225 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@MUj 22-07-2025 13:45:57 GBp 246 558.50 XLON xeaNouC@Tqm 22-07-2025 13:36:45 GBp 362 559.00 XLON xeaNouC@5Lg 22-07-2025 13:27:52 GBp 138 559.50 XLON xeaNouC@Abn 22-07-2025 13:19:52 GBp 161 561.00 XLON xeaNouC$qR5 22-07-2025 13:14:09 GBp 161 561.50 XLON xeaNouC$mPI 22-07-2025 13:07:16 GBp 244 563.00 XLON xeaNouC$wwP 22-07-2025 12:58:52 GBp 168 564.00 XLON xeaNouC$aIj 22-07-2025 12:51:11 GBp 166 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$kdJ 22-07-2025 12:44:02 GBp 174 563.50 XLON xeaNouC$gFL 22-07-2025 12:44:02 GBp 252 564.00 XLON xeaNouC$gFP 22-07-2025 12:44:00 GBp 478 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$g9j 22-07-2025 12:39:32 GBp 189 564.50 XLON xeaNouC$MrC 22-07-2025 12:04:18 GBp 235 565.00 XLON xeaNouC$1Vl 22-07-2025 11:55:14 GBp 223 565.00 XLON xeaNouC$9YP 22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 462 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutru 22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 233 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutr$ 22-07-2025 11:52:06 GBp 179 565.50 XLON xeaNouCutr1 22-07-2025 11:00:20 GBp 333 565.50 XLON xeaNouCuHeJ 22-07-2025 10:57:25 GBp 410 565.50 XLON xeaNouCuV1z 22-07-2025 10:25:49 GBp 174 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvsWA 22-07-2025 10:19:24 GBp 329 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvo65 22-07-2025 10:07:09 GBp 393 565.00 XLON xeaNouCvxn5 22-07-2025 10:07:09 GBp 543 565.50 XLON xeaNouCvxn7 22-07-2025 09:24:39 GBp 307 566.00 XLON xeaNouCvO5b 22-07-2025 09:12:04 GBp 322 566.00 XLON xeaNouCvC7N 22-07-2025 09:00:38 GBp 164 565.50 XLON xeaNouCwpkN 22-07-2025 08:54:35 GBp 251 565.50 XLON xeaNouCwyRS 22-07-2025 08:44:16 GBp 175 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwZpt 22-07-2025 08:38:15 GBp 214 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwiVt 22-07-2025 08:38:15 GBp 54 567.00 XLON xeaNouCwiVv 22-07-2025 08:27:55 GBp 181 568.50 XLON xeaNouCwGtu 22-07-2025 08:21:20 GBp 284 568.50 XLON xeaNouCwR0M 22-07-2025 08:19:54 GBp 368 569.00 XLON xeaNouCwPy5 22-07-2025 08:08:21 GBp 341 569.50 XLON xeaNouCxs49 22-07-2025 08:05:06 GBp 404 569.50 XLON xeaNouCxmgo