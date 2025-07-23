Another Racist Attack? Indian Man Brutally Assaulted And Left To Die In Adelaide After Dublin Incident

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a deeply disturbing incident, a 23-year-old Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted and left unconscious on a street in Adelaide. The alleged racist attack occurred on Saturday night near Kintore Avenue in the heart of the city, reportedly following a car parking dispute.

According to 9News, Singh was verbally abused with racial slurs before being repeatedly punched and left to die by the roadside.

"They just said 'f--- off, Indian ', and after that they just started punching," Singh told 9News from his hospital bed.

"I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious."

This incident is the latest in a disturbing pattern of racially motivated violence targeting Indian nationals abroad . Recently, an Indian IT professional in Dublin was similarly assaulted and humiliated by a gang.

The young man sustained severe injuries, including brain trauma and multiple facial fractures. He was immediately rushed to hospital and remains under medical care. South Australia Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Enfiel on Sunday and charged him with assault causing harm. However, the other attackers managed to flee the scene and are yet to be identified.

Adelaide Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed to the public for assistance in locating the remaining assailants.

Singh, who is a student in Adelaide, said the ordeal has left him deeply shaken.

"Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back," he said.

“You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas strongly condemned the attack:

"Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at."

Indian techie brutally beaten and stripped in racist attack in Dublin

An Indian man in his 40s was hospitalised following a brutal and racially motivated assault in Tallaght, a suburb of Dublin , late on Saturday evening. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only three weeks prior and is reported to work for Amazon, was viciously attacked by a group of teenage males after being falsely accused of inappropriate conduct near a children's playground.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 pm on Parkhill Road, where the man was subjected to severe physical violence, including having his trousers forcibly removed. Witnesses found him bleeding heavily from multiple injuries to his face, arms, and legs before rushing him to Tallaght University Hospital for emergency treatment.