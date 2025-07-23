Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India To Resume Issuing Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals From July 24 After Five-Year Hiatus: Report

India To Resume Issuing Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals From July 24 After Five-Year Hiatus: Report


2025-07-23 02:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, its embassy in China said on Wednesday, the first time in five years, reported Reuters

MENAFN23072025007365015876ID1109835160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search