Bengaluru: RTO Raids Film Producer KGF Babu's Home Over Luxury Car Documents

Bengaluru: Film producer and businessman KGF Babu, also known as Yusuf Shareef, received an unexpected visit from Transport Department officials this morning. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) raided his residence to inspect the documents of his high-end luxury vehicles.

Reason Behind the Raid

KGF Babu is known for owning several luxury cars, including Rolls Royces and Range Rover Velars. Acting on information that road taxes on some of these cars had not been paid, a team led by RTO Joint Commissioner Shobha visited his home early today.

When Babu did not open the gate to his residence, the officials sought assistance from the High Grounds police, after which they were allowed access to the car parking area. Babu had a list of his vehicles ready during the inspection.

A Star-Studded Car Collection

Among the luxury vehicles owned by KGF Babu are two Rolls Royce cars (registration numbers MH 11 AX 1 and MH 02 BB 2) and a Range Rover Velar, reportedly bought for his granddaughter.

According to sources, Babu bought these cars from Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. It is believed that the Rolls Royce (MH 02 BB 2) was previously used by Aamir Khan for about a year, while the Rolls Royce (MH 11 AX 1) was owned by Amitabh Bachchan. Both vehicles reportedly have pending road taxes.

RTO officials checked the documents of all four luxury vehicles parked at his home, verifying details such as purchase date, previous ownership, state of registration, road tax payment, and insurance.

The investigation primarily focuses on possible violations of the rule requiring local road tax payment if a car is used in a different state for more than a year.

KGF Babu Responds

In response to the raid, KGF Babu issued a clarification:

“I use these cars in Mumbai as well as in Bengaluru. Someone has misinformed the Commissioner. I always respect the law. I haven't received any official notice so far. However, I will provide all requested documents today and pay any applicable taxes immediately. I will not delay,” he said.