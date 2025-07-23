Study Claims Beetroot Juice Can Lower Blood Pressure In Elderly
The blood pressure-lowering effect of nitrate-rich beetroot juice in older individuals may be attributed to specific changes in their oral microbiome, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Exeter in the UK.
Nitrate is crucial to the body and is consumed as a natural part of a vegetable-rich diet.
In the study, when the older adults drank a concentrated beetroot juice 'shot' twice a day for two weeks, their blood pressure decreased. However, the effect was not observed in the younger group, as revealed by the findings published in the journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine.
“This study shows that nitrate-rich foods alter the oral microbiome in a way that could result in less inflammation, as well as a lowering of blood pressure in older people. This paves the way for larger studies to explore the influence of lifestyle factors and biological sex in how people respond to dietary nitrate supplementation,” said Professor Andy Jones, of the University of Exeter.
The study recruited 39 adults aged under 30 and 36 adults in their 60s and 70s who spent two weeks taking regular doses of nitrate-rich beetroot juice and two weeks on a placebo version of the juice with nitrate stripped out.
The older age group experienced a notable decrease in the potentially harmful mouth bacteria Prevotella after drinking the nitrate-rich juice, and an increase in the growth of bacteria known to benefit health, such as Neisseria.
The team said that an imbalance between beneficial and harmful oral bacteria can decrease the conversion of nitrate (abundant in vegetable-rich diets) to nitric oxide.
Nitric oxide is crucial to the healthy functioning of the blood vessels, and therefore the regulation of blood pressure, the researchers explained.
"The good news is that if you don't like beetroot, there are many nitrate-rich alternatives like spinach, rocket, fennel, celery, and kale,” added Professor Anni Vanhatalo, from the varsity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment