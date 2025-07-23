Trump Accuses Obama Of 'Treason' Amid Epstein Drama

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, July 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of "treason" over the 2016 presidential election, prompting a fierce response from Obama's spokesperson, who called the allegations "ridiculous" and "a weak attempt at distraction."

When asked by the media about the case involving the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, Trump pivoted to attacking Obama, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They tried to rig the election, and they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that," Trump told reporters at the White House Oval Office.

Labeling Obama as "leader of the gang," Trump said that Democrats, including Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, allegedly engaged in election manipulation starting from the 2016 election up through 2020.

"This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election," Trump said.

In a statement, Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesperson for Obama, said that "out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one."

"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," the statement read.

Epstein, who had extensive connections with US political and business elites, was arrested on sex crime charges and died in prison in August 2019, which was officially ruled a suicide.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release Epstein-related documents if re-elected. However, earlier this month, the US Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a joint memo stating no incriminating "client list" exists and that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

The Trump administration's shifting stance on the matter has drawn widespread criticism, with some angry supporters even calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi's resignation, demanding more transparency from the government.