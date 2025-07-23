Anupam Kher Expresses Gratitude To Madhya Pradesh CM For Declaring 'Tanvi The Great' Tax-Free

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav for watching his latest release“Tanvi The Great” and declaring the film tax-free in the state.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video of meeting the CM in Bhopal.

He wrote in the caption section in Hindi:“TAX FREE in MADHYA PRADESH: Aadarniya Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri @drmohanyadav51 ji! Kal Bhopal mein pehle aapse aapke nivaas sthaan par bhent hui! Uske uparant ye hamara saubhagya hai ki aap hamari film #TanviTheGreat theatre mein dekhne aaye! Aapne na keval hamari film ko saraha balki hamari film ke jazbe ko dekhkar ise TAX FREE bhi ghoshit kar diya!

He mentioned that the gesture reflects admiration for the Indian army.

“Ye aapki samajik muddon aur sena ke prati vishesh bhavna darshata hai. Ek baar phir aapka aur aapke mantri mandal aur anya karmachariyon ka hriday se dhanyavaad!”

The caption translates to:“TAX FREE in MADHYA PRADESH: Respected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, @drmohanyadav51 ji! Yesterday in Bhopal, I had the honor of meeting you at your residence. Following that, we were truly fortunate that you came to watch our film #TanviTheGreat in the theater! You not only appreciated our film, but were also moved by its spirit-and declared it TAX FREE! This gesture reflects your deep concern for social issues and your special respect for the armed forces.”

Talking about the film, it features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The tale of“Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.