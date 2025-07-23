India Sees 8-Spot Jump In Henley Passport Index, Now Offers Visa-Free Entry To 59 Countries. Check Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian passport has climbed eight spots to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025 , up from 85th last year, a notable rise despite gaining visa-free access to just two additional countries. Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. While India's rank has improved, its mobility score remains modest compared to top-performing countries.

Among the 59 destinations open to Indian travellers are Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand, which offer visa-free entry. Countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Macau offer visa-on-arrival facilities.

Asian countries continue to dominate the global mobility rankings. Singapore retains the top spot, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely with access to 190 countries. Seven European nations - including France, Germany, and Italy - share third place, each with access to 189 destinations.

New Zealand, Switzerland, and Greece rank fifth, while the UK and the US have dropped slightly, ranking sixth and tenth, respectively. The UK passport allows access to 186 destinations, and the US to 182, a fall from their past top positions in 2015 and 2014.

At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has made the largest gain in 2025, adding four destinations since January and now offering access to 91 countries. China has seen a long-term improvement, jumping from 94th to 60th since 2015, despite not having visa-free access to the Schengen Area.

Henley & Partners CEO Dr Juerg Steffen highlighted a growing global interest in mobility.“Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally,” he said.

“In today's world, a passport is more than a travel document - it reflects a country's diplomatic strength and international ties. Strategic mobility planning has become crucial in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape,” he added.