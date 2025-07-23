India Sees 8-Spot Jump In Henley Passport Index, Now Offers Visa-Free Entry To 59 Countries. Check Full List
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. While India's rank has improved, its mobility score remains modest compared to top-performing countries.Also Read | Passport Seva 2.0: What is an e-passport, how to apply, benefits and full guide
Among the 59 destinations open to Indian travellers are Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand, which offer visa-free entry. Countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Macau offer visa-on-arrival facilities.
Asian countries continue to dominate the global mobility rankings. Singapore retains the top spot, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely with access to 190 countries. Seven European nations - including France, Germany, and Italy - share third place, each with access to 189 destinations.Also Read | US issues VISA warning after Indian woman caught stealing - You could be next
New Zealand, Switzerland, and Greece rank fifth, while the UK and the US have dropped slightly, ranking sixth and tenth, respectively. The UK passport allows access to 186 destinations, and the US to 182, a fall from their past top positions in 2015 and 2014.
At the bottom of the index is Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has made the largest gain in 2025, adding four destinations since January and now offering access to 91 countries. China has seen a long-term improvement, jumping from 94th to 60th since 2015, despite not having visa-free access to the Schengen Area.
Henley & Partners CEO Dr Juerg Steffen highlighted a growing global interest in mobility.“Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally,” he said.Also Read | Indian student's US visa 'put on hold' for not disclosing Reddit account details
“In today's world, a passport is more than a travel document - it reflects a country's diplomatic strength and international ties. Strategic mobility planning has become crucial in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment