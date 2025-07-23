Columbia University's Disciplinary Action: Nearly 80 Students Expelled For Taking Part In Pro-Palestinian Protests
According to a student activist group, nearly 80 students were informed they have been expelled for one to three years. In a statement, Columbia University mentioned that the sanctions imposed by its judicial board also consist of probation for some and the revocation of degrees for those graduated recently.
Most of the students who were disciplined had participated in the pro-Palestinian protest, specifically taking over Butler Library.
The new University Judicial Board, which was moved to the provost's office in March, has issued its first disciplinary actions. Previously, the UJB operated under the University Senate, a body composed of faculty members and students, and it had drawn criticism from the Trump administration for being seen as too lenient toward protesters.
A Columbia spokesperson stated the timing of these actions is linked to the updated procedure rather than ongoing discussions with the government.Also Read | Columbia University probes possible cyberattack after major website outage
The school announced this month that it will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. It also committed to appointing coordinators responsible for responding to and reporting civil rights violation complaints. Furthermore, the school plans to work with Jewish organisations to conduct compulsory anti-discrimination training sessions.'Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) not welcome on campuses'
The university would not“recognize or meet with” CUAD, a union of pro-Palestinian student groups behind the campus demonstrations, or its associates, Columbia Acting President Claire Shipman stated, as per a Bloomberg report.Also Read | US releases Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi
She added,“Organizations that promote violence or encourage disruptions of our academic mission are not welcome on our campuses and the University will not engage with them,” she said in a statement July 15.”
CUAD, which urges for the school to slash all financial links with Israel, said the library-related sanctions“hugely exceed precedent for teach-ins or non-Palestine-related building occupations”, AFP reported. It further said,“We will not be deterred. We are committed to the struggle for Palestinian liberation."
(With inputs from Bloomberg, AP and AFP)
