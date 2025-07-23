In an age of financial turbulence, where even advanced economies wobble in the face of inflation and geopolitical unpredictability, Azerbaijan's sovereign wealth management remains a beacon of foresight and prudence. The recent shifts in the investment allocations of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are not simply numbers in a ledger. They represent a deliberate and strategic recalibration of long-term national wealth-one that places Azerbaijan on firmer global footing and asserts its presence as a disciplined and thoughtful actor in international finance.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%