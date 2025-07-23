Russians Struck Zaporizhzhia Region 456 Times In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out three air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, and Novoandriivka. 318 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Six MLRS strikes hit Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky. 129 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Charivne.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea files indictment against Kherson deputy who helped Russian troops

There were 19 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, garages, and infrastructure.

Earlier, Russian troops in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Region, attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, which burned to the ground.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration