Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses 970 More Soldiers And Three Tanks In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses 970 More Soldiers And Three Tanks In War Against Ukraine


2025-07-23 01:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the data on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,041 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,037 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 30,722 (+42) artillery systems, 1,446 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 47,552 (+115), cruise missiles – 3,533 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 56,041 (+88), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Read also: Up to 90% of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities this year carried out by drones – interior minister

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 22, there were 131 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline.

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109835076

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search