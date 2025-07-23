Russian Army Loses 970 More Soldiers And Three Tanks In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the data on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,041 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,037 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 30,722 (+42) artillery systems, 1,446 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 47,552 (+115), cruise missiles – 3,533 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 56,041 (+88), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Up to 90% of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities this year carried out by drones – interior minister

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on July 22, there were 131 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline.