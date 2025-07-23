Hot, Dry Weather To Persist Through Saturday Amid Slight Temps Fluctuations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is expected to remain under the influence of a hot, dry air mass through Saturday, with temperatures continuing to rise in most regions.Weather conditions on Wednesday will remain hot across much of the country, and extremely hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Intermittent low-altitude clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will occasionally become active and raise dust in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Thursday. Weather will be relatively hot over the highlands and hot in other regions on both Thursday and Friday. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, with occasional gusts triggering dust in eastern and southern desert areas.A minor temperature increase is expected on Saturday, bringing back hotter conditions across most areas and intensifying heat in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue from the northwest, moderate in speed and sometimes active, especially in desert regions.Today, temperatures are forecast to range between 37 C and 24 C in eastern Amman, 35 C and 23 C in western Amman, 32 C and 21 C in the northern highlands, and 33 C and 19 C in the Sharah highlands.In desert regions, highs and lows are expected around 40 C and 23 C, while the plains will see 37 C and 23 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast to reach 42 C during the day and 27 C at night, with the southern valley climbing to 44 C and 30 C.Temperatures at both the Dead Sea and Aqaba are expected to reach 43 C during the day, dropping to 28 C overnight.