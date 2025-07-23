Suriya Celebrates 50Th Birthday, Photo With Wife Jyothika Goes VIRAL

Actor Suriya celebrated his 50th birthday with his wife Jyothika. A photo from the celebration has gone viral

Suriya, a leading Tamil actor and successful producer, turned 50. He celebrated with his wife, Jyothika. Social media is buzzing with birthday wishes from fans and celebrities. A photo of Suriya wearing a "50" hat and Jyothika hugging him has gone viral.

Updates on Suriya's films were released for his birthday. Posters for his upcoming film, Karuppu, directed by R.J. Balaji and produced by S.R. Prabhu, were unveiled, showing Suriya in a stylish look with a twirled mustache. Trisha stars opposite him.Karuppu, featuring Suriya as a lawyer, is nearing release. With music by Sai Abhayankar, cinematography by Vishnu, and post-production underway, the film is expected to hit theaters this Diwali. Suriya is hoping for a comeback with this film after a few less successful releases.After Karuppu, Suriya is working on his 46th film, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, with Mamitha Baiju as his co-star and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. He also has Vaadi Vaasal with Vetrimaaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rolex, and Vikram 2 in the pipeline, promising a treat for fans next year.