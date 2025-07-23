Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Obama Hits Back At Trump's 'Ringleader' Remark, Reaffirms Russian Meddling In 2016


2025-07-23 01:04:49
Former US President Barack Obama rebuked Donald Trump's 'treason' accusation, calling it a baseless distraction. Trump's claim that Obama led a plot to tie him to Russia was dismissed as 'bizarre' by Obama's office. It reiterated that Russia interfered in the 2016 election but didn't alter any votes.

