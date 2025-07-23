403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IFTRC Honours Excellence As Kalraj Mishra Presents Awards During 32Nd Anniversary Celebrations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a grand celebration of creativity, commitment, and cultural diplomacy, Marwah Studios proudly hosted the 32nd Anniversary of the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC), coinciding with the 125th batch of AAFT – a milestone that reflects over three decades of research-driven excellence in media and entertainment.
Shri Kalraj Mishra, Hon'ble 44th Governor of Rajasthan and former Union Minister, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the prestigious IFTRC Awards to individuals whose behind-the-scenes dedication and service have been instrumental in shaping the legacy of IFTRC. The event was a celebration not just of institutional longevity but of the unsung heroes powering India's first private film & television research centre, established under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
“Your work has not only built a world-class research centre but a cultural bridge between nations. What I see today at Marwah Studios is nothing short of a global creative movement,” remarked Shri Kalraj Mishra, while honouring the awardees.
Among the notable awardees who received recognition for their extraordinary commitment to IFTRC were: Ashok Tyagi Secretary General ICMEI, Sushil Bharti Director Broadcasting Radio Noida 107.4 FM & MSTV OTT, Viney Kumar Sabikhi Registrar AAFT, Yogesh Mishra Dean AAFT, Satish Anand Dean AAFT School of Acting, Rajiv Mathur Director ICMEI, Haripriya Director Events AAFT & ICMEI, Prabhat Shukla Post Production Department, Deepti Sheoran Program Coordinator and Raman Jha Supervisor Marwah Studios. Each award was a testament to their unwavering contribution to research, media training, production, and global outreach through IFTRC.
The festivities unfolded with the inauguration of a new Screening Theatre, a symbol of the ever-evolving infrastructure of Marwah Studios. A moving art exhibition by the students of AAFT School of Fine Arts captivated guests with expressions themed around cinema, culture, and unity.
The event also witnessed the release of the inspiring book“Dr. Sandeep Marwah – The Architect of Aspirations”, a collection of 78 write-ups by authors influenced by Dr. Marwah's visionary journey. The book was unveiled in the presence of international dignitaries from Russia, Ireland, South Korea, and others, adding a global aura to the occasion.
A symbolic gesture of friendship was made as H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India, was conferred with Patronship of the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum, and a scholarship was presented to support a deserving Panamanian student's education at AAFT.“India-Panama relations have reached new heights because of Dr. Marwah's cultural outreach. This scholarship and forum will create new pathways of understanding between our people,” said Ambassador Correa Miguel.
Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda, also spoke on the strengthening ties between India and Rwanda through cultural forums initiated at IFTRC. He was also presented with Life Membership of IFTRC by the President IFTRC Dr. Marwah.
Closing the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of IFTRC, extended heartfelt congratulations to the awardees and gratitude to all guests, remarking:“Today is not just a celebration of years, but of ideas, innovation, and the people who transform visions into institutions. IFTRC was born out of research, and today it is the research that fuels our global impact.” Dr Marwah also presented Life Membership of IFTRC to Shri Kalraj Mishra along with the IFTRC Memento.
From shaping India's first private film school to inspiring cultural diplomacy across 100+ countries, IFTRC continues to stand as a shining example of how research, art, and international goodwill can build bridges across continents.
Shri Kalraj Mishra, Hon'ble 44th Governor of Rajasthan and former Union Minister, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the prestigious IFTRC Awards to individuals whose behind-the-scenes dedication and service have been instrumental in shaping the legacy of IFTRC. The event was a celebration not just of institutional longevity but of the unsung heroes powering India's first private film & television research centre, established under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
“Your work has not only built a world-class research centre but a cultural bridge between nations. What I see today at Marwah Studios is nothing short of a global creative movement,” remarked Shri Kalraj Mishra, while honouring the awardees.
Among the notable awardees who received recognition for their extraordinary commitment to IFTRC were: Ashok Tyagi Secretary General ICMEI, Sushil Bharti Director Broadcasting Radio Noida 107.4 FM & MSTV OTT, Viney Kumar Sabikhi Registrar AAFT, Yogesh Mishra Dean AAFT, Satish Anand Dean AAFT School of Acting, Rajiv Mathur Director ICMEI, Haripriya Director Events AAFT & ICMEI, Prabhat Shukla Post Production Department, Deepti Sheoran Program Coordinator and Raman Jha Supervisor Marwah Studios. Each award was a testament to their unwavering contribution to research, media training, production, and global outreach through IFTRC.
The festivities unfolded with the inauguration of a new Screening Theatre, a symbol of the ever-evolving infrastructure of Marwah Studios. A moving art exhibition by the students of AAFT School of Fine Arts captivated guests with expressions themed around cinema, culture, and unity.
The event also witnessed the release of the inspiring book“Dr. Sandeep Marwah – The Architect of Aspirations”, a collection of 78 write-ups by authors influenced by Dr. Marwah's visionary journey. The book was unveiled in the presence of international dignitaries from Russia, Ireland, South Korea, and others, adding a global aura to the occasion.
A symbolic gesture of friendship was made as H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India, was conferred with Patronship of the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum, and a scholarship was presented to support a deserving Panamanian student's education at AAFT.“India-Panama relations have reached new heights because of Dr. Marwah's cultural outreach. This scholarship and forum will create new pathways of understanding between our people,” said Ambassador Correa Miguel.
Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda, also spoke on the strengthening ties between India and Rwanda through cultural forums initiated at IFTRC. He was also presented with Life Membership of IFTRC by the President IFTRC Dr. Marwah.
Closing the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of IFTRC, extended heartfelt congratulations to the awardees and gratitude to all guests, remarking:“Today is not just a celebration of years, but of ideas, innovation, and the people who transform visions into institutions. IFTRC was born out of research, and today it is the research that fuels our global impact.” Dr Marwah also presented Life Membership of IFTRC to Shri Kalraj Mishra along with the IFTRC Memento.
From shaping India's first private film school to inspiring cultural diplomacy across 100+ countries, IFTRC continues to stand as a shining example of how research, art, and international goodwill can build bridges across continents.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment