Rhea Raj Releases A Bold New Bollywood-Inspired Single & Video“Mumbai”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025 - Rising Indian-American pop artist Rhea Raj returns with her new single and cinematic video, "Mumbai," available now on all streaming platforms. A fearless fusion of alt-pop, trap, and high-octane theatrics, "Mumbai" is Rhea's love letter to her Indian heritage - wrapped in themes of feminine power, drama, and cultural pride.
Produced by Jimmy Duval (XXXTentacion, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid), "Mumbai" pushes Rhea's sonic boundaries with bold beats, lush melodies, and lyrical confidence. The track is a preview of her highly anticipated upcoming EP, COMMOTION, set to release August 6th, 2025.
The "Mumbai" music video, directed by Jack Rottier (Yeat) and creatively helmed by Ramisha Sattar (Chappell Roan), is a cinematic spectacle. Rhea stars as a traditional Indian housewife who grows disillusioned with her neglectful husband, played by Saagar Shaikh (Hulu's Deli Boys, Disney+ Ms. Marvel). Using witchcraft and voodoo, she conjures a powerful rebirth, transforming from repressed to empowered - blending Bollywood storytelling with a modern, supernatural twist.
"'Mumbai' is a love letter to India: my vibrant second home," says Rhea. "It's where tradition meets chaos - just like me. I'm constantly traveling, playing with fashion, unafraid to feel deeply or fall in love. The video channels Bollywood classics through my own sci-fi and witchy lens. I want people to feel inspired to chase their dream life - delusions included."
The video's aesthetic is rich with personal symbolism, including a room dressed in Rhea's grandmother's saris, candles, and crystals - a nod to her daily spiritual practices. Styled by Rumsha Hassan (Marina and The Diamonds), the wardrobe features dramatic silhouettes that merge cultural tradition with contemporary fashion.
"Mumbai" follows the success of Rhea's previous single "Haute Couture" ft. Aliyah's Interlude, which garnered attention from Paper, MTV, InStyle, Hypebae, and more. It sets the stage for COMMOTION, a project that explores themes of feminism, independence, and liberation through Rhea's ever-evolving pop sound.
Rhea's rising profile continues to skyrocket with over 100 million TikTok views, songwriting credits alongside Charlie Puth and Bebe Rexha, and collaborations with Spotify x Coke Studios. She recently performed at the 2025 iHeart / KIIS FM Wango Tango, solidifying her place as one of pop's most exciting new voices.
