Tanushree Dutta Bollywood Career: Actress Worked In 14 Films, All FLOPPED!

Tanushree Dutta Bollywood Career: Recently, Tanushree Dutta shared a video and said that she is in a lot of trouble and is being harassed. Meanwhile, let us tell you about her Bollywood career

Tanushree Dutta's career

Tanushree Dutta became Femina Miss India Universe in 2004. She represented India in the Miss Universe contest. However, she was placed in the top 10 in this contest.

Tanushree Dutta's acting debut

After becoming Miss India Universe, Tanushree Dutta decided to enter the world of acting in 2005. She made her debut in South along with Bollywood.

Status of Tanushree Dutta's debut film

Tanushree Dutta's debut film Aashiq Banaya Aapne had Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. The songs of the film were hits but the movie did not do well. The movie collected 6.38 crores.

Tanushree Dutta was offered many films

After her first film, Tanushree Dutta kept getting film offers. She did work in movies, but she could not maintain her stardom.

Tanushree Dutta worked in 14 films

Tanushree Dutta worked in about 14 films in her 8-year career and all the films flopped at the box office. The collection of some films was limited to lakhs. These films are Chocolate (6.64 crores), Dhol (16.06 crores), Risk (2.38 crores), Good Boy Bad Boy (7.25 crores), Speed, Apartment (21 lakhs) etc.

Tanushree Dutta's last film was released in 2013

After continuous flops at the box office, Tanushree Dutta stopped getting films. She was last seen in the 2013 film Super Cops vs Super Villains.

Tanushree Dutta suddenly disappeared from the film industry

After 2013, Tanushree Dutta suddenly disappeared from the film industry. However, in 2018, when the MeToo campaign started all over the world, she also came forward and told the story of the harassment she faced.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta had made several serious allegations against Nana Patekar. She had said that during the shooting of the film Horn Please, Nana Patekar had tried to touch her inappropriately. However, Nana had denied all these allegations.