403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating that military medals must be granted upon an Amiri Order, and specifying the ranks of medals.
2006 -- Kuwait Government approved a bill granting each citizen KD 200 once upon instruction of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
2007 -- The Ministry of Health declared that Kuwait has been cleared of bird flu, three months after registering the last case.
2008 -- Fawzi Abdulrasool Al-Majadi who had been fallen as a martyr in an operation against the Israeli occupiers in the occupied Palestinian territories some two decades ago, was laid to rest in Kuwait.
2013 -- Ministry of Health opened Jaber Al-Ahmad Health Center that consisted of six clinics of family medicine.
2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in the United States for medical treatment.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti cabinet executed the third phase of the restoration of normal life in accordance with COVID-19 countermeasures. A curfew was adjusted beginning at 09:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 a.m. local-time as of July 28. Eid Al-Adha prayer was approved in all mosques, prayer halls, and open areas in accordance with health regulations. (end)
bs
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating that military medals must be granted upon an Amiri Order, and specifying the ranks of medals.
2006 -- Kuwait Government approved a bill granting each citizen KD 200 once upon instruction of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
2007 -- The Ministry of Health declared that Kuwait has been cleared of bird flu, three months after registering the last case.
2008 -- Fawzi Abdulrasool Al-Majadi who had been fallen as a martyr in an operation against the Israeli occupiers in the occupied Palestinian territories some two decades ago, was laid to rest in Kuwait.
2013 -- Ministry of Health opened Jaber Al-Ahmad Health Center that consisted of six clinics of family medicine.
2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in the United States for medical treatment.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti cabinet executed the third phase of the restoration of normal life in accordance with COVID-19 countermeasures. A curfew was adjusted beginning at 09:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 a.m. local-time as of July 28. Eid Al-Adha prayer was approved in all mosques, prayer halls, and open areas in accordance with health regulations. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment