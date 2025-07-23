Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today In Kuwait's History


KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) --

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law stipulating that military medals must be granted upon an Amiri Order, and specifying the ranks of medals.
2006 -- Kuwait Government approved a bill granting each citizen KD 200 once upon instruction of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
2007 -- The Ministry of Health declared that Kuwait has been cleared of bird flu, three months after registering the last case.
2008 -- Fawzi Abdulrasool Al-Majadi who had been fallen as a martyr in an operation against the Israeli occupiers in the occupied Palestinian territories some two decades ago, was laid to rest in Kuwait.
2013 -- Ministry of Health opened Jaber Al-Ahmad Health Center that consisted of six clinics of family medicine.
2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in the United States for medical treatment.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti cabinet executed the third phase of the restoration of normal life in accordance with COVID-19 countermeasures. A curfew was adjusted beginning at 09:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 a.m. local-time as of July 28. Eid Al-Adha prayer was approved in all mosques, prayer halls, and open areas in accordance with health regulations. (end)
