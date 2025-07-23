Equinor ASA: Key Information Relating To Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter 2025
Cash dividend amount: 0.37
Announced currency: USD
Last day including rights: 12 November 2025
Ex-date Oslo Børs: 13 November 2025
Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 14 November 2025
Record date: 14 November 2025
Payment date: 26 November 2025
Date of approval: 22 July 2025
Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated on 20 November 2025.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment