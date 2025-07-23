Grand Lakes Is Present At The 40Th Edition Of FILDA With Launches And Innovation

Grand Lakes Veículos is part of Adone Holding

A special edition of the event celebrates 50 years of the country's independence

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Angola celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence, Grand Lakes Veículos is participating in the 40th edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA ), the country's largest international trade event, taking place from July 22nd to 27th in the Angolan capital. This year's fair focuses primarily on the country's development through innovation.On the first day of the event, several product launches are expected at the Grand Lakes booth, which occupies a 600 m2 area-one of the largest at the fair. The space was designed to highlight each of the brands represented by the company, a member of the Adone Holding group. In the automotive sector, Grand Lakes represents the JAC Motors, Randon, and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) brands.Among the highlights is the launch of a road semi-trailer from Hercules Chassis, a US company acquired last year by the Brazilian company Randon. "This is a historic moment for Angola. We are happy to participate once again in this important fair and know that we continue to contribute to the country's development," celebrates Geraldo Kulaif, director of Grand Lakes.Booth HighlightsThe Volkswagen Delivery 11.170 and Constellation 17.250 models will be on display in the dedicated Volkswagen space. There will also be a parts and service counter promoted by the Volkswagen|Care campaign, with the slogan: "More availability for your vehicle, more profitability for you."In the automotive parts sector, Grand Lakes represents major brands in the sector, such as Fras-le, StradaR, Master, and Suspensys-all owned by Randoncorp-as well as renowned filter manufacturer Tecfil.Each space at the booth was carefully designed to provide a welcoming and informative experience for visitors. The project includes a comfortable lounge and a meeting room, ideal for meeting clients and potential business partners. "We have always been very well received in Angola, and our goal is not only to grow in the local market but also to expand our business to the African continent," says José Roberto Colnaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adone Holding, to which Grand Lakes belongs.Special attractionsOn July 23rd, starting at 5:00 p.m., giveaways will be distributed at the booth to welcome visitors and celebrate Grand Lakes' participation in FILDA 2025. For the first time, this year's event will feature a dedicated pavilion for the automotive sector, reinforcing interest in this market.In addition to Brazil, this edition will feature representatives from at least 15 confirmed countries, including Portugal, Turkey, Indonesia, Italy, Namibia, Zambia, South Korea, and the European Union, solidifying the fair as Angola's leading international business event.LeadershipHeadquartered in Luanda, Grand Lakes Veículos is part of Adone Holding and has been operating in the heavy vehicle segment on the African continent since 2007. During this period, the company has sold 11,000 vehicles.Since 2019, the company has delivered more than 2,000 buses to the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), an initiative focused on mapping and defining key operational routes, as well as selecting urban and interprovincial bus stops. The project's mission is to facilitate the daily commute of thousands of people.And starting in 2022, more than 200 trucks were allocated to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR), which aims to improve the flow of agricultural produce to consumption areas and boost rural growth.

