Japanese PM Signals Intention To Resign Amid Mounting Party Pressure

Tokyo, July 23 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has conveyed to close aides his intention to step down by August, following the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) internal review of its devastating loss in the recent House of Councillors election, Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Ishiba is expected to meet with senior LDP figures later on Wednesday to discuss his political future, Xinhua news agency reported.

Though Ishiba had initially announced his decision to remain in office despite the election setback, calls for his resignation have since intensified within the party, and the exact timing of his departure remains uncertain, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump said on social media that the US and Japan had made a trade deal that includes a 15 per cent tariff that will be levied on US imports from the country.

Asked about how the trade deal would affect his political future, Ishiba said, "I cannot comment until I thoroughly examine the contents of the agreement."

Ishiba has been facing opposition with his Liberal Democratic Party for his pledge to stay in the government despite the ruling coalition facing a crushing defeat in upper house election.

During a press briefing on Monday, Ishiba had said“I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path toward resolving these challenges.” Japan's prime minister is expected to meet the ruling party heavyweights later on Wednesday to discuss the election outcome.