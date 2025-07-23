Midnight Rampage In Pune: Miscreants Vandalise Vehicles, Attack Locals

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, July 23 (IANS) Chaos gripped Pune's Dhankawadi area late Tuesday night after three unidentified miscreants went on a two-hour-long rampage, vandalising vehicles and assaulting residents, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between 11.45 p.m. and 1 a.m. in localities falling under the jurisdiction of the Sahakar Nagar police station.

According to preliminary investigations, a total of 15 auto rickshaws, three cars, two school buses, and a Piaggio tempo were targeted and severely damaged.

Windows and rearview mirrors were smashed in several vehicles.

The attackers, armed with sticks, went about smashing parked vehicles in Keshav Complex, Saraswati Chowk, and Navnath Nagar, creating panic among residents.

"These criminals were roaming around attacking vehicles parked on the roadside with sticks. At the same time, two citizens who tried to stop them were beaten up and injured. Both of them have been immediately admitted to Kame Hospital for treatment," the police said in an official statement.

Upon receiving information, Sahakar Nagar police rushed to the scene, conducted a Panchnama, and initiated proceedings to register a formal complaint. The Detection Branch (DB) and local police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the culprits.

While investigations are underway, the midnight vandalism has left the residents shaken. Locals have demanded increased night-time patrolling and quicker police response to prevent such incidents from recurring and for the security of the families living in the area.

Locals claimed that this is not an isolated incident. They said that for the past few days, incidents of burning and vandalising vehicles have been continuously happening in the area.

Police have assured swift action and said efforts to identify the accused are being carried out.

Investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.