Boney Kapoor Shares Picture Of Late Sridevi From 'Before' They Got Married
Boney took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of Sridevi, where she is seen resting her head on the back of a chair and looking at the lens with a beautiful smile.
For the caption, Boney wrote:“Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married.”
For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film“Mr. India”. The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
However, Sridevi suddenly left for heavenly abode in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.
This is not the first time Boney has shared a picture of his late wife. The filmmaker often posts photographs of her and reminisces about old days.
In March, he recalled a fond memory with late wife Sridevi and Raj Kapoor. He shared some throwback pictures of Sridevi from the time when she was presented the 'Mr India' silver jubilee trophy by Raj Kapoor.
Sharing a fun anecdote from the evening, Boney revealed that Raj Kapoor wanted to cast the late actress in his film, 'Gungat ke Pat Khol'.
He wrote: "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of 'Gungat ke Pat Khol' for which he wanted to cast her as I remember he had mentioned to me earlier during one of my chats with him during our regular late evening sessions of chatting about several topics in fact I was called Cinderella by his family members."
He further revealed that when Raj Kapoor met Sridevi during the event, the showman told his wife, Krishna Kapoor, "Wait has been worth it".
"My mother is also seen in the 4th picture where Raj uncle's comment of him meeting her is there too, addressing Krishna aunty 'Wait has been worth it' upon meeting Sri", he wrote.
