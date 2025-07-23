403
Dalmia Bharat Limited Reported Its Consolidated Financial Results The Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/New Delhi, July 22nd, 2025: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,“In the backdrop of strong economic fundamentals, robust government-led capex and increasing cement industry consolidation, we remain committed to becoming a Pan-India player. In the current year 2025, we have announced fresh capital investments of about Rs 6,800 Cr for adding 12 MnTPA of cement capacity across the South and West regions. Our balance sheet remains strong to support this growth as we further prepare for next leg of expansion in the new regions.” He further added,“Beginning of this year marks a recovery in cement realizations in our key markets, which has helped us deliver robust EBITDA growth, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 24.3%, which is an increase of 5.8% percentage points compared to last year.”
Mr. Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said“During the quarter, our revenues marginally improved by 0.4% YoY. However, EBITDA improved significantly to Rs 883 Cr, indicating a 32% YoY growth. Backed by a robust balance sheet, a disciplined capital allocation framework and healthy profitability outlook, we are steadily progressing towards our vision of becoming a PAN-India player.”
Key updates
Announced strategic investment of Rs 3,287 Cr to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit with a 6 MnTPA grinding unit at existing Kadapa plant, Andhra Pradesh (3 MnTPA Bulk Terminal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu). With the existing unit at Kadapa already operating at high utilization levels, the upcoming capacity will support the growing demand in the region. The said capacity is expected to commission by Q2 FY28.
In line with the commitment to exit non-core assets of the company, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, divested 4.1% holding in Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX Ltd) during Q1 FY26. Consequently, Dalmia Bharat's holding in IEX Ltd, including its subsidiaries, stands at 10.8% as on 30th June 2025.
Commissioned 26 MW of Renewable Capacity under the Group Captive agreements, increasing our total operational RE capacity to 294 MW.
ICRA ESG has upgraded its Combined ESG rating to 80 (Exceptional) for Dalmia Bharat, underscoring our status as one of the leaders in sustainability within the Indian cement sector.
Key Recognitions during the quarter
Dalmia Cement has been recognized with several prestigious national awards, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable operations, workplace safety, and environmental stewardship.
Dalmiapuram Unit has received the Certificate of Appreciation from National Safety Council of India for the appreciable achievement in Occupational Safety & Health (OSH)
Yadwad and Kunnal Limestones mines at Belgaum have secured the First Prize for Overall Performance alongside Systematic Waste Dump management and Environmental Monitoring & Sustainable Development.
Lanka Grinding Unit II has received recognition in Excellence in Safety Standards in the Lifting Planning of heaviest single lift of 221 ton of Clinker dome.
Dalmia Bharat Foundation, the CSR arm of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has received CRISIL's highest possible grading of VO 1A, a testament to its very strong delivery capability and high financial proficiency.
These milestones highlight Dalmia Cement's strong commitment to operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and the well-being and safety of its workforce across all locations.
About Dalmia Bharat:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 49.5 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 15 manufacturing units, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
