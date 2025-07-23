Walter W Mason Set To Release Deeply Moving Memoir The Blue Bus

Acclaimed North Queensland author and lifelong fisherman Walter W. Mason is set to release his highly anticipated second book, The Blue Bus a poignant memoir about the quiet strength of caregiving.

Mason, who spent decades working in the sugar industry and cattle stations across the North, draws from a life shaped by the land and sea. Known for his rich storytelling through fishing tales and articles, he now turns his focus inward to share the most personal story of all. His life with Leigh.

They met in school when they were young and full of big dreams. Their love blossomed with stolen kisses, shared hamburgers, and whispered hopes for the future. At seventeen, Leigh shared a truth that changed their lives forever. They married, built a life together, and weathered life's storms hand in hand. But years later, Leigh began forgetting first names, then faces, and eventually, the man who had stood beside her through it all.

The Blue Bus is Mason's tribute to Leigh, and to every caregiver who gives their all. It is a pure, honest account of what it means to love someone through the hardest days, when their smile fades, their memories slip, and their independence fades away.

With grace and vulnerability, Mason writes:“I thought I was strong. But loving her made me stronger.”

When asked why he chose to share his story, Mason said,“If you're walking this path, or know someone who is, this book will touch your heart and remind you that love, in its purest form, never forgets.”

Set against the backdrop of North Queensland's beauty, The Blue Bus is a powerful reminder of devotion, dignity, and enduring love.

About Walter W Mason

Walter Mason spent a lifetime in North Queensland working in the sugar industry and with cattle. The relaxed lifestyle and spectacular scenery have been an inspiration for him. He was a keen fisherman and has written many fishing stories and articles over the years.