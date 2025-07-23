Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prosecutor General: According To The Constitution, The Prosecutor General Is Responsible For Justice In State

Prosecutor General: According To The Constitution, The Prosecutor General Is Responsible For Justice In State


2025-07-23 12:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ruslan Kravchenko informed journalists of this during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Responding to a journalist's question about whether the Prosecutor General would have too much power after the adoption of today's law, which limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Kravchenko replied: "I believe that, under the Constitution of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is responsible for justice in the state, for all law enforcement agencies, for the Security Service of Ukraine, for the State Bureau of Investigation, for the National Police, for everyone. The Prosecutor General. Because we have a parliamentary-presidential republic, the parliament signs and decides who will be the prosecutor general. I bear this responsibility."

Read also: U.S. House Speaker backs delay in Russia sanctions pending Trump's 50-day deadline

Kravchenko added that he strives to show results in his position as Prosecutor General.

“I am a responsible person and therefore want to deliver results. I have been entrusted with this position. Why hold it? I have a desire to achieve results,” the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Ukrinform reported that on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of the NABU and the SAPO .

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109835005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search