Prosecutor General: According To The Constitution, The Prosecutor General Is Responsible For Justice In State

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ruslan Kravchenko informed journalists of this during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Responding to a journalist's question about whether the Prosecutor General would have too much power after the adoption of today's law, which limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Kravchenko replied: "I believe that, under the Constitution of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is responsible for justice in the state, for all law enforcement agencies, for the Security Service of Ukraine, for the State Bureau of Investigation, for the National Police, for everyone. The Prosecutor General. Because we have a parliamentary-presidential republic, the parliament signs and decides who will be the prosecutor general. I bear this responsibility."

U.S. House Speaker backs delay in Russia sanctions pending Trump's 50-day deadline

Kravchenko added that he strives to show results in his position as Prosecutor General.

“I am a responsible person and therefore want to deliver results. I have been entrusted with this position. Why hold it? I have a desire to achieve results,” the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Ukrinform reported that on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of the NABU and the SAPO .