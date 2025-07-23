Kashmir Super League: Aqua Avengers Defeat Athwas India 3-1

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Aqua Avengers Kashmir FC convincingly defeated Athwas India XI 3-1 in a 2025 Kashmir Super League matchup at TRC Ground here.

After a 0-0 first half, Aqua Avengers Kashmir came out strongly in the second. Adnan Ayub continued his brilliant form by giving his team the lead in minute 53. Hayat Bashir joined in on the action soon, scoring two goals in three minutes to put the tie to rest. His twin strikes, in minute 62 and 65, had almost sealed the win as Athwas India XI pulled one back in the 90th minute via Aryan Gupta.

Hayat Bashir was named Player of the Match, while Furqaan Dar was awarded the Game Changer of the Match. The Golden Moment award went to Adnan Ayub, while Mousa Qureshi won the X-Factor Excellence award.

As per the schedule list, Greenend Heroes FC will take on New JK United FC on Wednesday. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM.

Read Also New JK United Edges Out Athwas India 3-2 In Kashmir Super League Kashmir Super League: United Elegant Beats New JK United