Kashmir Super League: Aqua Avengers Defeat Athwas India 3-1
After a 0-0 first half, Aqua Avengers Kashmir came out strongly in the second. Adnan Ayub continued his brilliant form by giving his team the lead in minute 53. Hayat Bashir joined in on the action soon, scoring two goals in three minutes to put the tie to rest. His twin strikes, in minute 62 and 65, had almost sealed the win as Athwas India XI pulled one back in the 90th minute via Aryan Gupta.
Hayat Bashir was named Player of the Match, while Furqaan Dar was awarded the Game Changer of the Match. The Golden Moment award went to Adnan Ayub, while Mousa Qureshi won the X-Factor Excellence award.
As per the schedule list, Greenend Heroes FC will take on New JK United FC on Wednesday. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM.Read Also New JK United Edges Out Athwas India 3-2 In Kashmir Super League Kashmir Super League: United Elegant Beats New JK United
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment