BCCI Will Be Covered In National Sports Governance Bill
This was revealed by a top Sports Ministry source on Tuesday.
“Like all National Sports federations (NSFs), the BCCI will have to comply with the law of the land once this Bill becomes an Act. They don't take ministry funding but an Act of Parliament applies to them,” the source said.
The BCCI has become a part of the Olympic movement after cricket was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games where it will be played in the T20 format.
The long-awaited Sports Governance Bill seeks to institutionalise a strong framework for timely elections, administrative accountability, athlete welfare and reduction in litigation through a slew of measures. (PTI)
