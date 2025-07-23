CM Omar Calls For Holistic Implementation Of NEP

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday advocated for a holistic implementation of the National Education Policy, and urged educators to empower learners.

The chief minister was addressing a one-day conference on NEP-2020 themed 'Empowering Education Leaders for Holistic Education' in Srinagar.

Abdullah underscored the need for comprehensive, inclusive and locally adaptable implementation of the NEP 2020, calling it a visionary document whose success depends entirely on its understanding and execution at the grassroots level.

Emphasising the importance of reflection and course correction, the chief minister said,“The New Education Policy is now five years old. This is the time to evaluate where we have succeeded, where we have fallen short, and what more can be done to implement it better”.

A policy is only as effective as its application and understanding, he said.

Terming the NEP-2020 a“magnificent and far-reaching” framework, Abdullah stressed that the real change will come only when the policy is understood in its true spirit and implemented with sensitivity to local needs and realities.

Pointing to gaps in subject availability and staff, the chief minister said that many government schools and colleges are unable to offer a wide range of subjects due to faculty shortages.

“In Jammu, only a few schools offer Urdu; in Kashmir, a few offer Hindi. Even regional languages like Kashmiri, Dogri, or Punjabi are taught in a very limited number of institutions. These gaps need to be filled gradually, within our available resources,” he said.

He also addressed frequent comparisons between government and private schools, highlighting that government institutions operate in areas where private schools often do not venture.

“Setting up a school in Srinagar is easy. Try opening one in Gurez, Tangdhar, or Machil. Our teachers work in extreme conditions, away from the spotlight, and deserve recognition,” he said.

Abdullah also emphasized the importance of inclusivity in education.“Every child -”regardless of physical or learning challenges -”deserves a chance to learn. Are our schools truly inclusive and accessible to all? This workshop is a good step in that direction,” he said.

According to PTI, the chief minister expressed hope that such engagements will continue to inspire a positive change across the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.