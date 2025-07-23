Control Rooms Set Up In Jammu Amid Flash Flood Warning

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Authorities on Tuesday set up 24×7 control rooms at almost all district headquarters across the Jammu division amid a flash flood alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), officials said.

The IMD issued a guidance bulletin, warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts over the next 24 hours, the officials said.

In response, the officials said the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and measures as per established protocols to ensure public safety and mitigate risks.

The district magistrates in all the 10 districts of Jammu have set up round-the-clock control rooms in their respective headquarters for public assistance, the officials said.

Incessant rains lashed wide parts of Jammu for the second day on Tuesday, while the weatherman had forecast wet weather with heavy rainfall at several places till July 24.

Read Also Flash Flood Alert For 12 J&K Districts Rain, Risk, & Relief: MeT Office Sounds Flood Alert

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting to take stock of the damages due to torrential rain and restoration works initiated by the district administrations and executing agencies in the region, the officials said.

The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the situation in terms of road connectivity, power, water supply, functioning of other essential services like health and medical services, precautionary measures and advisories for public safety.

They also informed about the damage to property and loss of lives, the officials said.

The divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to provide ex-gratia relief to the affected people under SDRF and Red Cross. They were also directed to immediately submit a detailed report of the damages suffered and the repair and restoration works undertaken in their respective districts, the officials added.